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Trotsky’s Bronx Tale Revisited

Today’s resurgent socialism echoes the fervor that greeted a Russian revolutionary’s arrival at New York more than a century ago.

Leon Trotsky pictured in 1920.
Leon Trotsky pictured in 1920. Wikimedia Commons
TOM DEIGNAN

TOM DEIGNAN

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