Search
The New York Sun
Politics

Progressive Troy Jackson Becomes the Presumptive Democratic Nominee in Maine Senate Race

Maine Democrats’ nominating process for choosing a U.S. Senate candidate this year is a historic one, precipitated by Graham Platner’s exit earlier this month.

Graham Platner campaigning with Jackson at a match of Portland's United Soccer League team, Hearts of Pine, in September 2025.
Graham Platner campaigning with Jackson at a match of Portland's United Soccer League team, Hearts of Pine, in September 2025. MAINEiac4434 - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0
MATTHEW RICE

MATTHEW RICE

Published:
Updated:

FacebookX (Twitter)EmailWhatsApp