Progressive Troy Jackson Becomes the Presumptive Democratic Nominee in Maine Senate Race

Stock Trading Restriction Bill Passed by House Despite Democrats’ Objections Over Exemption for Trump, Other Administration Officials
By MATTHEW RICE|
Maine Democrats’ nominating process for choosing a U.S. Senate candidate this year is a historic one, precipitated by Graham Platner’s exit earlier this month.
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By DEAN KARAYANIS|