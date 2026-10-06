New Federal Rule Shrinks Airline Compensation Requirements Starting Next Week
By JOSEPH CURL|
Three more former Army soldiers on death row may face ‘Execution by Musketry.’
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Updated:
Donald Trump has authorized a firing squad in the case of convicted Ft. Hood shooter Nidal Malik Hasan.
By JOSEPH CURL|
By LUKE FUNK|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By MARIO NAVES|
By DONALD KIRK|
Donald Trump has authorized a firing squad in the case of convicted Ft. Hood shooter Nidal Malik Hasan.
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