Trump Blasts ‘Highly Overrated’ Springsteen as ‘Dried-Out Prune’ After Rocker Calls His Administration ‘Corrupt and Treasonous’ While on European Tour

‘Never liked him, never liked his music, or his Radical Left Politics and, importantly, he’s not a talented guy,’ the president says on Truth Social.

President Trump sharply criticized Bruce Springsteen on Friday, calling him “highly overrated” and a “jerk” after the rocker, speaking during the kickoff of his European tour, declared the Trump administration “corrupt, incompetent, and treasonous.”

“I see that Highly Overrated Bruce Springsteen goes to a Foreign Country to speak badly about the President of the United States,” Mr. Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social. “Never liked him, never liked his music, or his Radical Left Politics and, importantly, he’s not a talented guy — Just a pushy, obnoxious JERK, who fervently supported Crooked Joe Biden, a mentally incompetent FOOL, and our WORST EVER President, who came close to destroying our Country.”

“If I wasn’t elected, it would have been GONE by now!”

Mr. Springsteen, whose songs frequently capture his leftward political opinions, took a moment while on stage in Manchester, England, on Wednesday night to denounce the actions of the current administration.

“The mighty E Street Band is here tonight to call upon the righteous power of art, of music, of rock and roll in dangerous times. In my home, the America I love, the America I’ve written about, that has been a beacon of hope and liberty for 250 years, is currently in the hands of a corrupt, incompetent and treasonous administration,” the songwriter said to rousing applause from the audience. “Tonight, we ask all who believe in democracy and the best of our American experiment to rise with us, raise your voices against authoritarianism, and let freedom ring!”

The comments seemingly raised the ire of Mr. Trump, who is returning Friday to Washington after a whirlwind tour of Mideast nations. He called Mr. Springsteen a “dried out ‘prune’ of a rocker” in his lengthy tirade and attacked President Biden in the same breath.

“Sleepy Joe didn’t have a clue as to what he was doing, but Springsteen is ‘dumb as a rock,’ and couldn’t see what was going on, or could he (which is even worse!),” he said. “This dried out ‘prune’ of a rocker (his skin is all atrophied!) ought to KEEP HIS MOUTH SHUT until he gets back into the Country, that’s just “standard fare.”

“Then we’ll all see how it goes for him!”

Mr. Springsteen, who received a National Medal of Art from Mr. Biden in 2023 and performed for Vice President Harris at a 2024 campaign rally, has not responded to Mr. Trump’s comments.