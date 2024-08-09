Trump Goes on the Offensive — With a Press Conference on Growth

Harris has yet to meet the press, while Trump, without notes, takes on inflation, open borders, crime, and foreign wars.

President Trump is back on offense, hitting Vice President Harris on the issues.

Just two days after Ms. Harris picked far-left progressive Minnesota governor, Tim Walz, as her running mate, Trump stood up for over an hour at a news conference Thursday at Mar-a-Lago and hammered the entire Democratic ticket.

And I mean hammered.

On the economy, inflation, open borders, crime, foreign wars, and so forth. You could almost call it a fresh campaign reset.

Here’s a little bit of the hammer: “Kamala’s record is horrible. She’s a radical left person at a level that nobody’s seen. She picked a radical left man, that is, he’s got things done, he has positions that are just not… It’s not even possible to believe that they exist.”

Ms. Harris has been the presumptive Democratic nominee for eighteen days, and still has not yet faced a press conference. Or any press questions at all, for that matter.

Trump had no teleprompter — it looked like just one page of notes, answered all the questions, and was still standing tall at the end of the 64-minute presser.

President Biden couldn’t do it. Vice President Harris won’t do it. Trump not only did it, he did it well.

For my taste, he could’ve been a little growthier. But, then again, I always want growthier. He did, however, have a very good tax cuts section.

“Now our tax, our tax, cuts, which are the biggest in history, our tax cuts are coming,” he said. “So as you know, very soon,” he added, ‘if they don’t renew them, it’s the equivalent of having a four times tax increase from what you have right now, and it’ll destroy the economy.”

Trump observed that “in all the years of studying politics, I’ve never seen people get elected by saying, we’re going to give you a tax increase.”

I’ve said it a million times: tax cutters win elections, tax hikers lose them. GladTrump still agrees.

America’s great middle class has been swept up by high prices and shrinking paychecks for the entire Biden-Harris term. And lately they’ve been hurt by rising unemployment.

Among those without college degrees, which covers nearly 70 percent of the workforce, the unemployment rate has jumped to 4.6 percent from 3.3 percent. That’s a big recession threat.

I think Trump should keep going growthier to great middle America and the great middle-class working folks.

Lower taxes means higher paychecks. Reopening liquid gold means cheaper energy and an end to the Biden-Harris affordability crisis. Rolling back Mr. Biden’s nearly $2 trillion in red tape and regulations would be a boon to small businesses.

Left-wing progressives like Ms. Harris and Mr. Walz always blame business, rather than their own tax-and-spend so-called Modern Monetary Theory progressivist policies that are doomed to failure.

Keep that hammer down, Trump.

Finally, Trump offered debates to Fox News on September 4, NBC on September 10, and ABC on September 25. With a veep debate on CBS for his running mate, Senator Vance.

So far, haven’t heard a debating peep from the Harris crowd.

From Mr. Kudlow’s broadcast on Fox Business Network.