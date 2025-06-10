Trump Law and Order Crushed the L.A. Riots — and Democrats Too

The president’s rapid action to protect public safety and avoid a truly vast insurrection by bringing in the National Guard and Marines is a stroke of genius.

So President Trump chose criminal deportation, law and order, and tough on crime.

California Democrats Gavin Newsom and Karen Bass chose lawsuits and states’ rights.

Who do you think won this latest round? I’d say Mr. Trump 10, Democrats zero.

It’s just hard to believe that removing illegal alien criminals who have committed sexual assault and murders would be attacked by one of our two major political parties.

But that’s the state of play among Democrats. Shame on Governor Newsom in particular.

And good for Senator Fetterman for being just about the only Democrat to stand up and say that peaceful free speech is good, but violent protest is not. And Democrats should not be defending violent protests.

And Mr. Trump’s border tsar, Tom Homan, is absolutely right that Mr. Newsom and Ms. Bass should be thanking ICE for making California a safer place.

In an interview with Greta Van Susteren, Mr. Homan said, “What angers me the most” is that “people aren’t looking at the facts. ICE arrested significant public safety threats in the last few days in L.A. We arrested a murderer — a Vietnamese national who murdered teenagers at a graduation party.”

He added that “we arrested several sexual predators — child sexual predators — we arrested people convicted of armed robbery, arrested people for domestic violence and all sorts of public safety threats.”

And as protesters and trouble makers turn to violence to oppose ICE’s safety actions, remarkably the Democrats chose to support the rioters committing arson, and looting, smashing police cars, throwing rocks at ICE agents, spitting on the American flag and setting it on fire, and spray-painting “Death to America” graffiti on government buildings.

While Mr. Newsom was whining that local law enforcement didn’t need help, Mr. Trump sent the troops in anyway — and, by the way, the Los Angeles police chief, Jim McDonnell, acknowledged that he needed federal help.

Also part of Mr. Trump’s law and order genius was putting Attorney General Bondi and the homeland security secretary, Kristi Noem, on the highly rated Sean Hannity show last night.

The two senior law enforcement officers made it very clear that no crimes will be tolerated. And they’re ready to send people to jail. And the FBI identified the suspect who was accused of assaulting a federal officer.

Here’s Ms. Bondi firing out a tough as nails warning last night: “You spit on a federal law enforcement officer no more. As President Trump said, you spit, we hit. Get ready. If you spit on a federal law enforcement officer, we are going to charge you with a crime federally. You are looking at up to five years maximum in prison.”

Did the pro criminal looters and rioters see any of this on cable TV?

I’ll bet they did. Or I’ll bet they heard about it.

Isn’t it interesting that most of the rioting and violence fizzled out as the night wore on — as the Trump administration made its law and order views crystal clear?

There’s a new sheriff in town, his name is Mr. Trump, and he’s not gonna tolerate law breaking.

Chaos on the streets will not be tolerated. Repeats of the summer of 2020 will not be tolerated.

Local sanctuary cities and states must give way to federal law.

How the Democrats can completely misjudge these national trends as well as Mr. Trump’s determination is beyond understanding.

And back to Mr. Homan, who will continue ICE operations at Los Angeles, and nationwide, in the search for illegal immigrants. He added that it’s essential that Congress pass the one, big, beautiful bill, which gives ICE more resources to go out and arrest public safety threats, complete the border wall, pay for the necessary new technology at that wall, and other points of entry, and basically go out and fund ICE sufficiently.

Mr. Homan said the illegal immigration crisis is a national security issue as well as a public safety issue,

And on November 5, voters gave President Trump a mandate to clean it up.

So as I said, Mr. Trump 10, Democrats zero.

From Mr. Kudlow’s broadcast on Fox Business Network.