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The New York Sun
Politics

Trump, Mamdani Mingle Politics With Patriotism in Dueling July 4 Messages

Speaking Friday evening at Mount Rushmore, the president warned that America’s history of greatness is threatened by ‘a band of thieves, radicals and lunatics.’

President Trump’s image is seen on a giant video screen as he arrives for a speech at Mount Rushmore near Keystone, South Dakota, on July 3, 2026.
President Trump’s image is seen on a giant video screen as he arrives for a speech at Mount Rushmore near Keystone, South Dakota, on July 3, 2026. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
DAVID JONES

DAVID JONES

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