Trump, Mamdani Mingle Politics With Patriotism in Dueling July 4 Messages

Rahm Emmanuel, a Likely 2028 Candidate, Says in Israel That Unconditional Support Must Come to an End
By MATTHEW RICE|
Speaking Friday evening at Mount Rushmore, the president warned that America’s history of greatness is threatened by ‘a band of thieves, radicals and lunatics.’
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