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The New York Sun
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Trump’s Billionaire Ambassador Rankles Venetians With Superyacht Diplomacy Tour

Contributing to anger over the American display of opulence is a costly Italian state security operation to protect the ambassador.

Police officers stand guard in front of a 385-foot superyacht owned by America’s ambassador to Italy as it docks during a diplomatic visit to Venice on July 17, 2026.
Police officers stand guard in front of a 385-foot superyacht owned by America’s ambassador to Italy as it docks during a diplomatic visit to Venice on July 17, 2026. Stefano Mazzola/Getty Images
JOSEPH CURL

JOSEPH CURL

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