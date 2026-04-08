Search
The New York Sun
Opinion

Virginia Democrats Take Gerrymandering to a New Extreme, Posting a Test of Wills for GOP

The sheer audacity of this move suggests that liberals nationwide aren’t as confident as they claim to be about winning the midterms fair and square.

Virginia's governor, Abigail Spanberger.
Virginia's governor, Abigail Spanberger. AP/Steve Helber
DANIEL McCARTHY

DANIEL McCARTHY

Published:
Updated:

FacebookX (Twitter)EmailWhatsApp