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The New York Sun
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Washington’s Archbishop Removes Exorcist for Saying UFOs Are Likely Demons

The archbishop says the comments ‘gravely undermine’ the Catholic Church’s teaching on demons and exorcisms.

A Catholic priest, Monsignor Stephen Rossetti, appears in a social media video posted on June 3, 2026, in which he said many or most UFO sightings can be attributed to demons.
A Catholic priest, Monsignor Stephen Rossetti, appears in a social media video posted on June 3, 2026, in which he said many or most UFO sightings can be attributed to demons. Via X
BRADLEY CORTRIGHT

BRADLEY CORTRIGHT

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