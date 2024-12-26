What a Difference Eight Years Make: How Trump’s Second Inaugural Will Surpass His First

Trump is seen as a veritable cultural hero in 2024 in a fashion unimaginable in 2016 when the press had rendered him a near demon.

In the weeks before the 2016 Trump Electoral College victory, Candidate Trump was polling between 35 percent and 40 percent.

He would average only about 41 percent approval over his tumultuous four-year tenure.

No one knows what lies ahead over the next four years. But for now, President-elect Trump already polls at well above 50 percent approval.

Trump’s inauguration in a few weeks likely will not resemble his 2017 ceremony.

In the 2016-2017 transition, Democratic-affiliated interests ran commercials urging electors to become “faithless,” and thus illegally to reject their states’ popular votes and instead elect the loser, Hillary Clinton.

Huge demonstrations met Trump on Inauguration Day.

In less than four months after assuming the presidency, Special Counsel Robert Mueller was appointed to investigate the hoax of Russian collusion.

President Trump and the first lady, Melania Trump, at his first inauguration, January 20, 2017. Via Wikimedia Commons

That wasted 22-month, $40 million investigation found no collusion, but did derail the first two Trump years.

What followed the collusion ruse was a consistent effort to undermine the Trump presidency — two subsequent impeachments, the laptop “disinformation” hoax, the Covid-19 nationwide lockdown, and news suppression of any mention of the Chinese lab origin of the virus or questioning the closing of schools.

In the Trump administration’s last summer of 2020, 120 days of riot, arson, looting, assault, and murder followed, with the denouement of the January 6 turmoil.

In contrast, during the 2024-5 transition, Trump has all but assumed the presidency. Over 100 foreign leaders have elbowed each other to be invited to Mar-a-Lago or to phone in their congratulations to the newly-elected Trump.

Remember that in 2016 the left screamed “Logan Act” if a Trump transition appointee even talked with foreign officials.

So why is newly elected Trump a veritable cultural hero in 2024 in a fashion unimaginable eight years ago when the press had rendered him a near demon?

One, Trump is seen now as a welcome relief.

A departing and unpopular president, Joe Biden, will leave with about a 36 percent approval rating.

The prior Biden years are now seen as abnormal, if not disastrous.

The left’s cultural revolution championed fringe policies never quite seen before: destroying the border, welcoming in 12 million illegal aliens, nihilist critical race and legal theories, institutionalizing a third sex, and mandating woke/DEI quotas and indoctrination sessions.

Yet Mr. Biden had inherited from Trump a secure border, an economy rebounding after the Covid quarantines, 1.23 percent inflation, no wars abroad, and cheap energy.

Four years later, the outgoing Biden administration is widely unpopular. Almost every one of its policies polls below 50 percent.

In response, Trump promises not just to restore his first-term success, but to expand it.

Two, Trump personally remains transparent, upbeat, and energetic — eager to meet with anyone, anytime, anywhere, to talk about anything.

His energy offers a sharp contrast with the era of non-compos-mentis Biden. The change is welcomed by an electorate exhausted by past presidential stumbling, wandering, incoherence, mind-freezes, and angry, “get-off-my-grass” aged fragility.

Three, Trump is grudgingly admired, now even by some of his enemies who once sought but failed to destroy him.

He endured two impeachments, five civil and criminal court indictments, incessant lawfare, 95 percent negative press coverage, attempts to remove him from states’ ballots, and two assassination attempts.

Yet all these unprecedented hostile efforts to end Trump may only have made him stronger — and more empathetic when seen as a target of increasingly fanatical enemies.

Four, Trump has expanded his MAGA base and permanently branded it as an ecumenical movement that welcomes shared class interests rather than fixates on the tired old tribal racial and ethnic chauvinism.

Trump also brought in disaffected Democrats, independents, and minorities in a way the Democrats could not with the evaporating and bitter “Never Trump” dead-enders.

Trump’s veritable campaign menagerie of RFK, Jr., Tulsi Gabbard, Elon Musk, Joe Rogan, Dana White, and Kid Rock made it impossible for the left to demonize MAGA Republicans as right-wing aristocrats, war-mongers or laissez-faire capitalists.

Fifth, the endorsements of the Biden-Harris legacy press, calcified Hollywood endorsers, blowhard university faculties, and tech barons proved overrated.

It was trumped by more popular and dynamic internet influencers, podcasters, bloggers, and maverick entrepreneurs.

Sixth and finally, Trump himself proved more experienced and reflective than in 2016. His team too was more disciplined and street smart, led by savvy chief of staff Susan Wiles.

The past year has seen truly pivotal moments of Trump as an everyman — posing for a mugshot after being railroaded by a weaponized lawfare indictment, serving McDonald’s drive-through customers, riding in a garbage truck cab, and raising his fist and yelling “fight, fight, fight” — after having his head near blown off by a would-be assassin.

Add all of these once-unimaginables up, and the people trusted more — and liked better — the Trump reboot than grouchy Mr. Biden or the inane and inauthentic vice president, Kamala Harris, as well as their shared extremist agendas.

Tribune Content Agency