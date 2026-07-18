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The New York Sun
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Wildfire Blame Game Ramps Up, With Ontario’s Premier Taking the Heat

While President Trump blames Prime Minister Carney for the smoke clouds blanketing the Northeast, Canadians are leveling their ire at Ontario’s leader, Doug Ford.

Ontario’s premier, Doug Ford, defends his government’s response to wildfires during a press conference at Toronto on July 17, 2026.
Ontario’s premier, Doug Ford, defends his government’s response to wildfires during a press conference at Toronto on July 17, 2026. Via X
DAVID JONES

DAVID JONES

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