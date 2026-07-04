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56 Patriots, Signing the Declaration of Independence and Their Death Warrant, Gave Birth to America

Liberty mattered more to them than living out their days in comfort under Britain’s king.

John Trumbull, 'Declaration of Independence,' 1819.
John Trumbull, 'Declaration of Independence,' 1819. Via Wikimedia Commons
DEAN KARAYANIS

DEAN KARAYANIS

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