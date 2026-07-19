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The New York Sun
Opinion

A Communications Breakthrough for Autistic Children

‘My life completely changed in that moment,’ a mother says, after nonverbal son is taught a way to convey his thoughts.

Nonverbal autistic children are finding a way to communicate.
Nonverbal autistic children are finding a way to communicate. EF Volart/Getty Images
LENORE SKENAZY

LENORE SKENAZY

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