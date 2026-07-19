A Communications Breakthrough for Autistic Children

Stock Trading Restriction Bill Passed by House Despite Democrats’ Objections Over Exemption for Trump, Other Administration Officials
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‘My life completely changed in that moment,’ a mother says, after nonverbal son is taught a way to convey his thoughts.
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