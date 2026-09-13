Brawny actor Alan Ritchson plays a former military man in the new action movie “Runner,” a type of character he physically resembles and often represents in screen media, despite having never served. His father, though, was a chief master sergeant in the U.S. Air Force so one might argue that he knows a thing or two about military life. In his latest film, the character’s armed forces background is shorthand for the type of person who can fight fiercely but stoically, someone who can dispatch a dozen bad guys in mere seconds while emerging relatively unscathed.