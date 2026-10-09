New Federal Rule Shrinks Airline Compensation Requirements Starting Next Week
By JOSEPH CURL|
Dara Van Dusen’s debut film ‘A Prayer for the Dying’ is a gritty survival story about faith and family.
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Contrary to what a moviegoer might believe, Dara Van Dusen’s debut feature, “A Prayer for the Dying,” is not an exegesis on the Covid-19 pandemic, the lockdowns that were subsequent to it, or the failings of those who implemented them. The movie is based on a 1999 novel by Stewart O’Nan and was in development a good time before the spring of 2020. Contagions and human nature have, of course, long been fodder for fiction: Ask Boccaccio or Albert Camus. Still, any sentient being will draw parallels between recent events and this particular cowboy movie.
By JOSEPH CURL|
By LUKE FUNK|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By MARIO NAVES|
By DONALD KIRK|
Contrary to what a moviegoer might believe, Dara Van Dusen’s debut feature, “A Prayer for the Dying,” is not an exegesis on the Covid-19 pandemic, the lockdowns that were subsequent to it, or the failings of those who implemented them. The movie is based on a 1999 novel by Stewart O’Nan and was in development a good time before the spring of 2020. Contagions and human nature have, of course, long been fodder for fiction: Ask Boccaccio or Albert Camus. Still, any sentient being will draw parallels between recent events and this particular cowboy movie.
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