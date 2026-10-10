When Apple launched the first-generation Watch in 2015, Cupertino wasn’t quite sure how people would use it, but knew it was a fashion device. It even sold a version with an 18-karat gold case, starting at $10,000 — only to stop supporting it with major software updates three years later. But after a “what is this for?” launch, the Watch soon found its answer in health. With one on your wrist, you could track your daily steps, your workouts, and your sleep.