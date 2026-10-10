New Federal Rule Shrinks Airline Compensation Requirements Starting Next Week
By JOSEPH CURL|
The $399 Series 12 and $799 Ultra 4 add better health sensing and, later this year, conversation recaps that will have to prove themselves.
When Apple launched the first-generation Watch in 2015, Cupertino wasn’t quite sure how people would use it, but knew it was a fashion device. It even sold a version with an 18-karat gold case, starting at $10,000 — only to stop supporting it with major software updates three years later. But after a “what is this for?” launch, the Watch soon found its answer in health. With one on your wrist, you could track your daily steps, your workouts, and your sleep.
By JOSEPH CURL|
By LUKE FUNK|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By MARIO NAVES|
By DONALD KIRK|
When Apple launched the first-generation Watch in 2015, Cupertino wasn’t quite sure how people would use it, but knew it was a fashion device. It even sold a version with an 18-karat gold case, starting at $10,000 — only to stop supporting it with major software updates three years later. But after a “what is this for?” launch, the Watch soon found its answer in health. With one on your wrist, you could track your daily steps, your workouts, and your sleep.
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