New Federal Rule Shrinks Airline Compensation Requirements Starting Next Week
By JOSEPH CURL|
The economist who predicted the collapse of the Soviet Union will focus on China.
Published:
Updated:
Blamed if it isn’t nice to see the news from the Treasury Department that monetary economist Judy Shelton has been appointed a counselor to Secretary Scott Bessent. A Treasury announcement today notes that Ms. Shelton is an author specializing in international financial and currency issues. At Treasury, it says, she “will advise the Secretary on currency policy, with a particular focus on evaluating financial conditions in China.”
By JOSEPH CURL|
By LUKE FUNK|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By MARIO NAVES|
By DONALD KIRK|
Blamed if it isn’t nice to see the news from the Treasury Department that monetary economist Judy Shelton has been appointed a counselor to Secretary Scott Bessent. A Treasury announcement today notes that Ms. Shelton is an author specializing in international financial and currency issues. At Treasury, it says, she “will advise the Secretary on currency policy, with a particular focus on evaluating financial conditions in China.”
Already have a subscription? Sign in to continue reading
Cancel anytime
By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Cancel anytime