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The military letter is one of dozens of historical codes that powerful new AI models have recently helped unlock.
An encoded military letter containing orders from Napoleon to one of his generals has been deciphered after 217 years by AI.
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An encoded military letter containing orders from Napoleon to one of his generals has been deciphered after 217 years by AI.
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