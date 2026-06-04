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The New York Sun
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America, Accepting Endless Vote Counts Like California’s, Puts Democracy at Risk

A long delay in the Golden State means results of key races from mayor of Los Angeles to governor hang in the balance, and Republicans are suspicious.

A Republican gubernatorial candidate, Steve Hilton, on June 2, 2026, at Huntington Beach, California.
A Republican gubernatorial candidate, Steve Hilton, on June 2, 2026, at Huntington Beach, California. AP/Gregory Bull
DEAN KARAYANIS

DEAN KARAYANIS

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