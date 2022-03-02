Americans Don’t Want Biden’s Radical-Left Agenda

Common-sense people around the country are simply not buying what Mr. Biden has been selling.

To my way of thinking, President Biden’s woke, big-government socialist agenda is on trial, and he made his case again last night in his first State of the Union address.

Mr. Biden ran as a moderate but he’s governed as a radical leftist across the board, from his attacks on fossil fuels and energy independence to his open borders, massive inflationary spending, tax hikes, record regulatory red tape increases, record crime rates, critical race theory divisions in our schools, and almost every place else — emphasizing gender and race rather than merit, health mandates that have been hated, the catastrophic withdrawal from Afghanistan, bungled diplomacy, leading from behind in Ukraine, on and on.

I believe Mr. Biden’s so-called transformational agenda has been completely rejected by America. Completely rejected. Common-sense people around the country are simply not buying what Mr. Biden has been selling.

The great news is that even in Congress, his agenda has failed. Save America. Kill the Bill.

I’m not all that big on polls, but a liberal poll this week from CBS/YouGov of 2,238 adults — not even registered voters and certainly not likely voters — showed Mr. Biden under water in every key category. His approval rating on the Russia-Ukraine crisis, 41 percent; on crime, 39 percent; on the economy, 38 percent; on immigration, 37 percent; on inflation, 30 percent.

Frankly, all the polls — liberal, conservative, center — show the same results: Americans reject Mr. Biden’s radical transformational agenda.

Like everyone, I worry about the future of America, and I think Mr. Biden’s going to stay on his radical-leftist, progressive course. The fiscal state of the union is broken.

Consequently, the inflation problem is getting worse, not better.

Instead of an all-of-the-above energy policy, the left-wing, green new deal climate crowd insists on abolishing fossil fuels and offers no alternative road map for the future. It’s a catastrophic policy. It will devastate jobs and the economy. It will make inflation vastly worse.

After Mr. Biden tried to pitch his green new deal and “build back broke” programs again last night, he’ll be shocked next week when the polls show him plunging even more. Americans don’t want them. Nor do Americans want an all-powerful, centrally planned regulatory state that is reminiscent of Friedrich Hayek’s road to serfdom.

Instead, most believe in free enterprise capitalism and know that a good job is the best welfare plan of all. They know that free markets and free enterprise have created greater economic opportunities than any other system in history, and they will leave socialism to Vladimir Putin or Xi Jinping or Venezuela’s Maduro, the Iranian mullahs and North Korea’s Kim Jong-un.

Mr. Biden has tried to transform a country that doesn’t want to be transformed. Does it want improvement? Yes. Growth reforms? Yes. Freedom from oppressive taxes and regulations? Yes. More power to the states and less to Washington, D.C.? Yes. Big government socialism? Absolutely not.

I’ll tell you this, though: I’m proud of Americans. If Mr. Biden were at 65 percent approval, I’d be really worried. At 30 percent, not so much. Save America. The cavalry is coming.

From Mr. Kudlow’s broadcast on Fox Business News.