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By JOTAM CONFINO|
Type O reserves have fallen below a single day’s supply as the Red Cross declares just the second national blood crisis in its history.
Hospitals in some American cities are rationing type O blood, the type used in the most life-threatening emergencies, after the American Red Cross confirmed the country has less than a single day’s supply on hand.
By JOTAM CONFINO|
By JOTAM CONFINO|
By SAM MARRIOTT|
By DONALD KIRK|
By LUKE FUNK|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By HOWARD HUSOCK|
By MICHAEL BARONE|
Hospitals in some American cities are rationing type O blood, the type used in the most life-threatening emergencies, after the American Red Cross confirmed the country has less than a single day’s supply on hand.
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