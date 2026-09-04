United States Navy, Clearing Hormuz of Mines, Scores a Success That’s No Match for Iranian Propaganda
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
Is the British Museum’s new Bayeux Tapestry event the greatest show in its storied history — or further proof of George Osborne’s rampant ego?
Published:
Updated:
On 2 September, London’s British Museum held its opening night reception for its new exhibition. Even by the standards of high-profile launches, this was something exceptional, boasting VIPs who included King Charles, Britain’s relatively new Prime Minister Andy Burnham and the French President Emmanuel Macron. The trio were not, however, lured purely by the stardust offered by the British Museum’s oleaginous Chairman, Britain’s former Chancellor George Osborne, but by the chance to view the Bayeux Tapestry, which is being displayed in Britain for the first time since it left the country after its creation in the late 11th century.
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
By JOTAM CONFINO|
By JOTAM CONFINO|
By SAM MARRIOTT|
By DONALD KIRK|
By LUKE FUNK|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By HOWARD HUSOCK|
On 2 September, London’s British Museum held its opening night reception for its new exhibition. Even by the standards of high-profile launches, this was something exceptional, boasting VIPs who included King Charles, Britain’s relatively new Prime Minister Andy Burnham and the French President Emmanuel Macron. The trio were not, however, lured purely by the stardust offered by the British Museum’s oleaginous Chairman, Britain’s former Chancellor George Osborne, but by the chance to view the Bayeux Tapestry, which is being displayed in Britain for the first time since it left the country after its creation in the late 11th century.
Already have a subscription? Sign in to continue reading
Cancel anytime
By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.