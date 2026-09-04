On 2 September, London’s British Museum held its opening night reception for its new exhibition. Even by the standards of high-profile launches, this was something exceptional, boasting VIPs who included King Charles, Britain’s relatively new Prime Minister Andy Burnham and the French President Emmanuel Macron. The trio were not, however, lured purely by the stardust offered by the British Museum’s oleaginous Chairman, Britain’s former Chancellor George Osborne, but by the chance to view the Bayeux Tapestry, which is being displayed in Britain for the first time since it left the country after its creation in the late 11th century.