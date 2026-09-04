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By DEAN KARAYANIS|
An attorney for the anchor says the claim she was fired is ‘absolutely and unequivocally false.’
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A day after Fox News said it was parting ways with anchor Maria Bartiromo, her lawyer is denying that she was fired or is no longer at the network.
By DEAN KARAYANIS|
By JOTAM CONFINO|
By JOTAM CONFINO|
By SAM MARRIOTT|
By DONALD KIRK|
By LUKE FUNK|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By HOWARD HUSOCK|
A day after Fox News said it was parting ways with anchor Maria Bartiromo, her lawyer is denying that she was fired or is no longer at the network.
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