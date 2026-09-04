On the evening of Saturday August 29 at Midtown Manhattan’s Gallery 60 NYC, four Japanese artists, a group referred to as the Polyphony, knelt on the gallery floor, surrounded by a ring of white coasters. Yui Koshiyama began abstractly watercoloring each round to ambient nature sounds, particularly bird chirps and rain pattering. The hues of green, blue, red, and yellow represented the progression of seasons. Souhei Yamaguchi joined her on the floor and gracefully gave a spark of life by drizzling shiny gold paint on each, while simultaneously hand-cutting dainty butterflies out of colored paper. The butterflies represented transformation and reincarnation. Ayano Todaka used her expertise in calligraphy to add a final swirly symbol to each coaster in black, while Akiyo Ochiai used the traditional technique Kirikane to decorate each butterfly with gold detailing.