Short of Soldiers, Ukraine Is Building a ‘Robot Army’
By JAMES BROOKE|
South Africa and New Zealand facing off at Baltimore showed how much ground American rugby still has to make up, but the game’s power brokers are not giving up on building its popularity.
On September 12, more than 68,000 watched South Africa beat New Zealand at Baltimore’s M&T Bank Stadium in “Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry,” the finale of a four-game series otherwise played on African soil.
By JAMES BROOKE|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By ROSARIO IACONIS|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By LUKE FUNK|
On September 12, more than 68,000 watched South Africa beat New Zealand at Baltimore’s M&T Bank Stadium in “Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry,” the finale of a four-game series otherwise played on African soil.
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