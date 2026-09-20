A Raid on the Presidency
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
Ahead of the president’s one-day drop-in, New York City is already inundated with motorcades for foreign heads of state and diplomats.
Published:
Updated:
President Trump will be visiting Mayor Zohran Mamdani at New York City’s mayoral mansion Monday for a parley scheduled on Yom Kippur and ahead of the annual United Nations General Assembly meeting. It is the third such meeting between the two political opponents who seemingly get along swimmingly.
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By LUKE FUNK|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By BENNY AVNI|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
President Trump will be visiting Mayor Zohran Mamdani at New York City’s mayoral mansion Monday for a parley scheduled on Yom Kippur and ahead of the annual United Nations General Assembly meeting. It is the third such meeting between the two political opponents who seemingly get along swimmingly.
Already have a subscription? Sign in to continue reading
Cancel anytime
By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Cancel anytime