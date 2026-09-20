A Raid on the Presidency
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
The actress-director once again makes a film about innocents tormented by evil wartime forces — but to what end?
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Angelina Jolie’s “Without Blood” is a two-character dialogue piece (Salma Hayek and Demián Bichir) about murder and guilt and grappling with a dark past. It’s a modest enterprise that was filmed in Italy four years ago and has been sitting on the shelf all this time before finally opening last week.
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By LUKE FUNK|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By BENNY AVNI|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
Angelina Jolie’s “Without Blood” is a two-character dialogue piece (Salma Hayek and Demián Bichir) about murder and guilt and grappling with a dark past. It’s a modest enterprise that was filmed in Italy four years ago and has been sitting on the shelf all this time before finally opening last week.
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