A Raid on the Presidency
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
Discovering different DNA cell packages for the front and back of the brain, researchers for the first time successfully grew functional human hindbrain motor neurons from stem cells.
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New research led by Stanford Medicine has upended a long-standing assumption about the brain, revealing that it is not a single, unified organ but two distinct ones that evolved independently over hundreds of millions of years.
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By LUKE FUNK|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By BENNY AVNI|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
New research led by Stanford Medicine has upended a long-standing assumption about the brain, revealing that it is not a single, unified organ but two distinct ones that evolved independently over hundreds of millions of years.
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