The smashing success of the Israeli television show “Fauda” — the word is Arabic for “chaos” — suggests that the hunger for compelling depictions of the tragedies and triumphs of the Jewish state is no less ravenous among her enemies than her friends. The show’s fifth season, released with English subtitles last week, is being streamed with abandon across the Arab world, with good reason. It is the best — and most important — show on television.