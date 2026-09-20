A Raid on the Presidency
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
The Israeli thriller is bruising, brilliant television — and has found an unlikely audience across the Arab world.
Published:
Updated:
The smashing success of the Israeli television show “Fauda” — the word is Arabic for “chaos” — suggests that the hunger for compelling depictions of the tragedies and triumphs of the Jewish state is no less ravenous among her enemies than her friends. The show’s fifth season, released with English subtitles last week, is being streamed with abandon across the Arab world, with good reason. It is the best — and most important — show on television.
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By LUKE FUNK|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By BENNY AVNI|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
The smashing success of the Israeli television show “Fauda” — the word is Arabic for “chaos” — suggests that the hunger for compelling depictions of the tragedies and triumphs of the Jewish state is no less ravenous among her enemies than her friends. The show’s fifth season, released with English subtitles last week, is being streamed with abandon across the Arab world, with good reason. It is the best — and most important — show on television.
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