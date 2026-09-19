A Raid on the Presidency
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
President Lee may increase South Korean strength in the region by building up forces on patrol against pirates in nearby waters.
Published:
Updated:
President Lee Jae-myung is attempting to have it both ways as he responds to President Trump’s request for assistance in the war against Iran. No, he is not going to send troops into or near the Strait of Hormuz to support the Americans, as requested by President Trump.
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By LUKE FUNK|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By BENNY AVNI|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
President Lee Jae-myung is attempting to have it both ways as he responds to President Trump’s request for assistance in the war against Iran. No, he is not going to send troops into or near the Strait of Hormuz to support the Americans, as requested by President Trump.
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