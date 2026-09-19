A Raid on the Presidency
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
Israel’s minister for diaspora affairs hails a ‘crossing of the Rubicon’ in relations with the Freedom Party.
Published:
Updated:
A declaration of support for Israel offered on Thursday at the European Parliament by Austria’s hard-right Freedom Party puts in sharp relief an emerging shift in the Continent’s politics.
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By LUKE FUNK|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By BENNY AVNI|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
A declaration of support for Israel offered on Thursday at the European Parliament by Austria’s hard-right Freedom Party puts in sharp relief an emerging shift in the Continent’s politics.
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