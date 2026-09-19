A Raid on the Presidency
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
Federal data show corporal punishment has almost vanished in all but 15 states— where it is still happening tens of thousands of times a year.
Published:
Updated:
Fifteen states still let a teacher or principal strike a student with a wooden paddle as punishment, and the practice isn’t rare. According to the federal government’s own accounting, it happens tens of thousands of times a year.
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By LUKE FUNK|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By BENNY AVNI|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
Fifteen states still let a teacher or principal strike a student with a wooden paddle as punishment, and the practice isn’t rare. According to the federal government’s own accounting, it happens tens of thousands of times a year.
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