A Raid on the Presidency
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
Three weeks after a sweeping overhaul of the country’s juvenile sentencing law, an Istanbul court has jailed a 14-year-old for nearly 19 years — and legal scholars say that is only the beginning.
Published:
Updated:
A 14-year-old boy just became the first test of a law that lets Turkish courts send children away for decades — and the court did not hold back.
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By LUKE FUNK|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By BENNY AVNI|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
A 14-year-old boy just became the first test of a law that lets Turkish courts send children away for decades — and the court did not hold back.
Already have a subscription? Sign in to continue reading
Cancel anytime
By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Cancel anytime