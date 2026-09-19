A Raid on the Presidency
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
Four years after the Biden State Department feted Taif Sami Mohammed as an anti-corruption crusader, the Trump administration has revoked her visa and placed her on the FBI’s terror watchlist.
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Four years ago, Secretary of State Antony Blinken stood beside then-first lady Jill Biden and handed Taif Sami Mohammed Al Shakarchi one of the State Department’s most prestigious honors, crediting the Iraqi finance official with defying threats to root out graft inside her government. He called her Iraq’s “Iron Woman.”
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By LUKE FUNK|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By BENNY AVNI|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
Four years ago, Secretary of State Antony Blinken stood beside then-first lady Jill Biden and handed Taif Sami Mohammed Al Shakarchi one of the State Department’s most prestigious honors, crediting the Iraqi finance official with defying threats to root out graft inside her government. He called her Iraq’s “Iron Woman.”
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