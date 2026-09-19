Do you want to know the problem with the new Italian-language film, “Arsa”? The men at the helm, Nicolò Massazza and Iacopo Bedogni, aren’t filmmakers; they’re visual artists. Working under the moniker “MASBEDO”— all caps, if you please — Messrs. Massazza and Bedogni are interdisciplinarians who describe themselves as “prominent protagonists of visual art and moving-image research.” They’ve exhibited in museums and galleries located in Russia, Switzerland, Poland, China, Israel and, albeit just barely, the United States.