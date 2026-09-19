A Raid on the Presidency
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
The directing duo “MASBEDO” have a static visual style better suited to photography than a moving medium like cinema.
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Do you want to know the problem with the new Italian-language film, “Arsa”? The men at the helm, Nicolò Massazza and Iacopo Bedogni, aren’t filmmakers; they’re visual artists. Working under the moniker “MASBEDO”— all caps, if you please — Messrs. Massazza and Bedogni are interdisciplinarians who describe themselves as “prominent protagonists of visual art and moving-image research.” They’ve exhibited in museums and galleries located in Russia, Switzerland, Poland, China, Israel and, albeit just barely, the United States.
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By LUKE FUNK|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By BENNY AVNI|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
Do you want to know the problem with the new Italian-language film, “Arsa”? The men at the helm, Nicolò Massazza and Iacopo Bedogni, aren’t filmmakers; they’re visual artists. Working under the moniker “MASBEDO”— all caps, if you please — Messrs. Massazza and Bedogni are interdisciplinarians who describe themselves as “prominent protagonists of visual art and moving-image research.” They’ve exhibited in museums and galleries located in Russia, Switzerland, Poland, China, Israel and, albeit just barely, the United States.
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