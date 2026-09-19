A Raid on the Presidency
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
Led by a Mongolian general and backed with pledges of more than $200 million, Haiti’s newest international security force seeks to reverse a three-decade-old pattern of failure.
A Mongolian general touched down at Port-au-Prince in May to take command of the United Nations-backed Gang Suppression Force, the latest in a decades-long parade of foreign military commanders who have arrived in Haiti with a mandate to fix what no one else could.
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By LUKE FUNK|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By BENNY AVNI|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
A Mongolian general touched down at Port-au-Prince in May to take command of the United Nations-backed Gang Suppression Force, the latest in a decades-long parade of foreign military commanders who have arrived in Haiti with a mandate to fix what no one else could.
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