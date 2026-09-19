A debut feature by Jack Auen and Kevin Walker, “Chronovisor,” is among the least typical of movies to come along in some time and bordering on brilliant because of it. Much of the film’s intrigue stems from reading or, rather, our having to follow the research of a respected, if notably tense, academic, Béatrice Courte (Anne-Laure Sellier). We meet this professor of philosophy at Columbia University as she pontificates about her recent findings with a pair of colleagues over a glass of wine. It is not a convivial outing.