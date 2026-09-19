A Raid on the Presidency
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
A bioethicist involved in the new program tells the Sun that “about 20 cases, all terminal” have been processed.
Published:
Updated:
New York has assisted up to 20 patients to die after a change in the law permitting the practice came into effect last month, a doctor close to the program tells The New York Sun.
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By LUKE FUNK|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By BENNY AVNI|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
New York has assisted up to 20 patients to die after a change in the law permitting the practice came into effect last month, a doctor close to the program tells The New York Sun.
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