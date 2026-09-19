“Agridulce-Bittersweet,” a new documentary by Frank Pavich, follows the lives of several children in Cabarete, a coastal town in the Dominican Republic. We watch as they grow, struggle and thrive under the extremely watchful eye of Mártires de León, a guitarist for bachata star Romeo Santos. He is a teacher at the “Academia de Bachata”, the only school of its kind, founded by music producer Benjamin De Menil. Headlining at the New York Latino Film Festival later today, it is a carefully wrought labor of cinematic love, an intimate and lingering portrait of a people and a place. It is also the story of mentorship, resilience in adversity, buoyed entirely by the liberating power of music.