A Raid on the Presidency
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
Even as settlement talks progress, Paramount has reportedly signaled it may abandon California entirely.
Published:
Updated:
Paramount and the coalition of states seeking to block its $110 billion acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery could reach a settlement as soon as this weekend, according to a new report.
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By LUKE FUNK|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By BENNY AVNI|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
Paramount and the coalition of states seeking to block its $110 billion acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery could reach a settlement as soon as this weekend, according to a new report.
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