A Raid on the Presidency
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
The White House Correspondents’ Association president, Jacqui Heinrich, says reporters from the targeted outlets are ‘being singled out for doing their jobs.’
Published:
Updated:
Journalists from CNN, MS NOW, and Politico were denied access to the White House grounds on Saturday, a day after President Trump announced he would bar the three news organizations over reporting he disliked.
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By LUKE FUNK|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By BENNY AVNI|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
Journalists from CNN, MS NOW, and Politico were denied access to the White House grounds on Saturday, a day after President Trump announced he would bar the three news organizations over reporting he disliked.
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