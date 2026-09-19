A Raid on the Presidency
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
Video evidence includes footage from a 2022 Middle East encounter showing a UAP ‘traveling at various speeds between 80 and 180 miles per hour.’
Published:
Updated:
The Pentagon has released its sixth batch of files on unidentified anomalous phenomena, revealing details of a classified military program that studied warp drives, wormholes, and unexplained injuries linked to possible encounters with unknown craft.
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By LUKE FUNK|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By BENNY AVNI|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
The Pentagon has released its sixth batch of files on unidentified anomalous phenomena, revealing details of a classified military program that studied warp drives, wormholes, and unexplained injuries linked to possible encounters with unknown craft.
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