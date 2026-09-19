A Raid on the Presidency
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
Increasing Russian and Chinese military activity as the Arctic ice cap recedes has worried NATO planners for years.
Published:
Updated:
With his announcement of plans to develop a “large military presence” in Greenland, President Trump is advancing an unprecedented militarization of the Arctic driven by the potential for new trade routes and mineral exploitation as a melting polar icecap succumbs to climate change.
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By LUKE FUNK|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By BENNY AVNI|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
With his announcement of plans to develop a “large military presence” in Greenland, President Trump is advancing an unprecedented militarization of the Arctic driven by the potential for new trade routes and mineral exploitation as a melting polar icecap succumbs to climate change.
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