A Raid on the Presidency
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent says he is ‘open to discussion’ on the technology when he meets Communist China’s vice premier at New York today.
Published:
Updated:
Risks posed by rogue AI agents and bad actors using the technology are expected to be discussed in talks Sunday at New York, where Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and China’s vice premier, He Lifeng, are meeting ahead of this week’s White House summit between Presidents Trump and Xi Jinping.
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By LUKE FUNK|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By BENNY AVNI|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
Risks posed by rogue AI agents and bad actors using the technology are expected to be discussed in talks Sunday at New York, where Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and China’s vice premier, He Lifeng, are meeting ahead of this week’s White House summit between Presidents Trump and Xi Jinping.
Already have a subscription? Sign in to continue reading
Cancel anytime
By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Cancel anytime