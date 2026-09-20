A Raid on the Presidency
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
The president announces that the arch will serve a dual purpose, a world-class monument and a weapons depot set on the island in front of the Arlington Memorial Bridge’s entrance to the nation’s capital.
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President Trump says the Triumphal Arch he has been planning for Washington, D.C., will now house drones and snipers and serve as an ammunition depot.
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By LUKE FUNK|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By BENNY AVNI|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
President Trump says the Triumphal Arch he has been planning for Washington, D.C., will now house drones and snipers and serve as an ammunition depot.
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