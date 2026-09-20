A Raid on the Presidency
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
Governor Newsom says he signed law SB 1354 to close a loophole that lets governors deploy National Guard to the state without his permission.
Published:
Updated:
California is making it harder for other states to send National Guard personnel into the Golden State, a decision that comes as part of an effort by Governor Newsom to prevent governors from acting on behalf of President Trump’s immigration enforcement or other requests.
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By LUKE FUNK|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By BENNY AVNI|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
California is making it harder for other states to send National Guard personnel into the Golden State, a decision that comes as part of an effort by Governor Newsom to prevent governors from acting on behalf of President Trump’s immigration enforcement or other requests.
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