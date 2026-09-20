“You’re not going to like it,” a young black passenger tells me. “You’re at end of the line,” the bus driver announces, saying I have to get off. I’m at Alter Road, the Detroit city limit on the east side, waiting to board another bus back to East Jefferson and to downtown Detroit, where I got on near Renaissance Center. I was hoping not to leave the bus. It’s a run down area, as I had expected, but I was determined to see it all — not just the vibrant redeveloped downtown and river front. I’m here for a week, doing research on the city in the Reuther Library at Wayne State University and in the Burton Historical Collection at the Detroit Public Library for my book, “A Detroit Odyssey.”