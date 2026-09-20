A Raid on the Presidency
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
The author returns to the Motor City four decades after leaving, only to find that its people and place still need to know one another better.
“You’re not going to like it,” a young black passenger tells me. “You’re at end of the line,” the bus driver announces, saying I have to get off. I’m at Alter Road, the Detroit city limit on the east side, waiting to board another bus back to East Jefferson and to downtown Detroit, where I got on near Renaissance Center. I was hoping not to leave the bus. It’s a run down area, as I had expected, but I was determined to see it all — not just the vibrant redeveloped downtown and river front. I’m here for a week, doing research on the city in the Reuther Library at Wayne State University and in the Burton Historical Collection at the Detroit Public Library for my book, “A Detroit Odyssey.”
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By LUKE FUNK|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By BENNY AVNI|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
“You’re not going to like it,” a young black passenger tells me. “You’re at end of the line,” the bus driver announces, saying I have to get off. I’m at Alter Road, the Detroit city limit on the east side, waiting to board another bus back to East Jefferson and to downtown Detroit, where I got on near Renaissance Center. I was hoping not to leave the bus. It’s a run down area, as I had expected, but I was determined to see it all — not just the vibrant redeveloped downtown and river front. I’m here for a week, doing research on the city in the Reuther Library at Wayne State University and in the Burton Historical Collection at the Detroit Public Library for my book, “A Detroit Odyssey.”
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