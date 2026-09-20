A Raid on the Presidency
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
President Trump is deploying his war chest worth more than $400 million as Republicans express dismay at the turn of sentiment from just six months ago.
Published:
Updated:
Democrats, hopeful that they can retake the House majority given Republicans’ slim three-seat margin, are visualizing a “blue tsunami” in November, bolstered by recent polling and fundraising numbers that show historic GOP territory uncharacteristically shifting to the left.
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By LUKE FUNK|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By BENNY AVNI|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
Democrats, hopeful that they can retake the House majority given Republicans’ slim three-seat margin, are visualizing a “blue tsunami” in November, bolstered by recent polling and fundraising numbers that show historic GOP territory uncharacteristically shifting to the left.
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