A Raid on the Presidency
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
Jonathan Kaufman evaluates whether the 1980s inaugurated a glorious national renewal or a ‘greed is good’ culture that ended in collapse.
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‘When America Roared: How the 1980s Saved the Country — Then Broke the Country — and Led Us to Today‘
By Jonathan Kaufman
Viking, 320 pages
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By LUKE FUNK|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By BENNY AVNI|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
‘When America Roared: How the 1980s Saved the Country — Then Broke the Country — and Led Us to Today‘
By Jonathan Kaufman
Viking, 320 pages
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